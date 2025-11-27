Police crackdown on illegal game zone in Thane; owner among 3 held

Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) Police have shut down an illegally operated game zone in Maharashtra's Thane district where safety violations were also found and arrested its owner along with two operators, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police inspected the gaming zone located on Chinchpada Road in Kalyan area on Tuesday and found several minor boys and girls playing games on eight computers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Atul Zende said.

The police found a closed private room on the ground floor of the facility lacking proper lighting, ventilation, fire safety equipment and CCTV surveillance, he said.

Following the inspection, a case was registered against the gaming zone owner and its two operators under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 3(5) (common intention) and they were arrested, the official said.

The facility was operating illegally and has been closed, the police said.

In May 2024, a fire at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot claimed 27 lives. PTI COR GK