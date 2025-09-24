Police crackdown on illegal mining in Rajasthan, 2790 tonnes of gravel, explosives seized

Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) In a major crackdown on illegal mining, Karauli police in Rajasthan seized nearly 2,790 tonnes of gravel, explosives used in mining and heavy machinery during operations across four police station areas.

Police arrested two men for transporting illegally mined stone in two separate cases.

Karauli SP Lokesh Sonwal said that a joint team of police, district administration and mining department recovered around 2,790 tonnes of illegally mined gravel from the banks of the Banas river at Kanthda Hadoti village.

The team seized explosives used in illegal mining, including 47 high-explosive rods, 925 feet of detonator wire, a tractor, a compressor and other drilling equipment. Two hydra machines and another compressor were also seized near Kanketiyapura village.

Sonu Kashyap, a resident of Masalpur, was held by kotwali police while carrying a tractor-trolley loaded with stones while Banni Singh Gurjar (39) was arrested near a liquor shop for transporting Cheja stones in a tractor-trolley.

Cases have been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI SDA SKY SKY