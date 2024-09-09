Police, CRPF officers review J-K assembly poll preparedness in Chenab valley

Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) Senior police and CRPF officers on Monday visited Chenab valley districts of Jammu and Kashmir to review the security scenario and the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, ADG CRPF, J&K Zone, Rajesh Kumar and ADGP, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain visited Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda districts and conducted extensive review of the prevailing situation in the region, a police spokesperson said.

The eight constituencies of the three districts along with 16 segments in south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian are going to polls on September 18.

During the visit, the officers closely reviewed the security situation in the range in view of the recent developments and the evolving threat perceptions, the spokesperson said, referring to the recent terror activities, especially in Doda and Kishtwar districts.

Addressing a meeting, the ADGP (Law and Order) emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security throughout the electoral process.

Vijay Kumar directed all participants to remain vigilant and proactive to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

He also stressed the need for robust coordination between different security agencies to tackle any potential challenges during the election period, the spokesperson said.

The ADGP underscored the importance of community engagement and building trust between the police and the public and urged officers to actively engage with local communities to gain their cooperation in maintaining law and order.

Additionally, he emphasized the need for officers to conduct public outreach programmes to educate citizens on the importance of free and fair elections, encouraging them to participate without fear, the spokesperson said.

ADG CRPF Rajesh Kumar stressed the importance of maintaining operational readiness at all times, ensuring that quick response teams are stationed at strategic locations.

He directed that mock drills and scenario-based exercises be conducted regularly to test the preparedness of the forces and fine-tune any response protocols for potential emergencies during the election period, the spokesperson said.

ADGP Jain reviewed the deployment plans and directed the mobilization of additional forces in sensitive and vulnerable areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

He also highlighted the significance of intelligence gathering and timely sharing of information to address any security threats effectively.

The meeting expressed confidence in the readiness of the security forces and civil administration in dealing with any potential law and order situations during the election period, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK