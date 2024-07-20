Police custody for Bengal man accused of assaulting woman in kangaroo court

Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) A court in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Saturday remanded to police custody a man who was arrested on the charge of torturing a woman in a kangaroo court at his residence.

It was alleged that the arrested Jamaluddin Sardar chained the woman and beat her up in the kangaroo court in the first week of July and had held similar sessions in the past inside his Pratapnagar village home.

The victim filed a complaint with the police against him and the accused was arrested on Friday.

Sardar was produced before the Baruipur Sub-divisional Court on Saturday and was remanded to nine days of police custody. The police, however, had sought a remand for 14 days.

Police also sought the court's permission to search Sardar's palatial residence.

Sardar's two associates were arrested earlier.

The opposition BJP and CPI(M) alleged that Sardar was being protected by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Rejecting the charge, local TMC MLA Saukat Mollah said, "He is not associated with our party. If anyone commits any unlawful deed, he would be sternly dealt with.” PTI SUS NN