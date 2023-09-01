Police Day: Mamata salutes personnel, thanks their families

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Police Day on Friday saluted police personnel for their “tireless service”.

Advertisment

She also thanked the families of the police personnel for their sacrifices to ensure that the common people are safe.

"On Police Day, I extend my heartfelt salute to each and every police personnel for their tireless service. I am deeply grateful to all of you and your families for the daily sacrifices you make to ensure our safety," Banerjee wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

On Police Day, I extend my heartfelt salute to each and every Police personnel for their tireless service. I am deeply grateful to all of you and your families for the daily sacrifices you make to ensure our safety. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 1, 2023

The West Bengal government observes September 1 as Police Day every year to recognise the work done by the force.