Police demolish 'illegal' properties of drug peddlers in Faridabad

Faridabad, Aug (PTI) Police razed the houses of three alleged drug peddlers on Saturday during a special demolition drive against properties illegally acquired by them, officials said.

According to the police, the alleged drug peddlers are identified as Sudhir, Santosh and Randhir -- all residents of Rahul Colony, SGM Nagar, Faridabad.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad Police, said their houses were built on land belonging to Municipal Corporation, Faridabad (MCF) after being encroached by the accused.

There are seven cases related to drug peddling registered against Sudhir, while there are three cases lodged against Randhir and Santosh, the police spokesperson said.

Sudhir has been involved in drug smuggling from 2014 while Randhir has been active for the last five years and Santosh from the last three years, he added.

"Notices were served to the accused by the MCF but they did not respond," the police spokesperson said.

"The demolition squad of MCF demolished the house of the accused under the supervision of duty magistrate DCP Narendra Kadian and in the presence of a proper police force," he said.

"A list of the properties made from illegal income earned from drug smuggling is being created and the property of such people will be demolished," Sube said.

Last year in October, properties of some drug peddlers, including three women smugglers, were also razed. PTI COR SKY