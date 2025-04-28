Police deny 3 Aligarh youths were thrashed over Jai Bhim slogans, say they were booked for eve-teasing

Aligarh (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) Senior police officials on Monday refuted reports circulating on social media that some youths in a village here were thrashed for raising 'Jai Bhim' slogans.

They said, however, three youths were assaulted in Chikawati village in Aligarh district on Sunday after a school girl objected to eve-teasing and obscene remarks allegedly made by them. The bystanders then intervened and beat up the youths.

Circle Officer Sanjiv Tomar told reporters that on Sunday night three accused -- identified as Chhavikant, Rahul and Pradeep, all in their 20s -- have been booked under Section 296 (obscene acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Tomar said a separate case has been registered against unidentified persons for spreading false information on social media regarding the incident.

He said strict action would be taken against those responsible for circulating false information with the intent to disturb public order. PTI COR ABN ABN RUK RUK