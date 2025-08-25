Police deny use of force against SSC aspirants at Ramlila protest, say 40 detained

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Delhi Police on Monday denied allegations that force was used against SSC aspirants protesting at Ramlila Maidan, saying the demonstration was allowed to be held peacefully during the permitted hours and only 40 protestors were detained after they refused to disperse.

In view of the violation of the undertaking given by the organisers, the permission granted for the protest on August 25 was withdrawn, it said.

"A protest was organised by SSC aspirants at Ramlila Maidan regarding issues related to SSC examinations. The gathering was attended by approximately 1,500 people and was permitted to be held peacefully between 10 AM and 5 PM," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said in a statement.

However, after the permitted time, around 300 protestors continued to remain at the venue despite repeated requests to disperse. ACP Kamla Market and DCP repeatedly requested them to leave the ground, read the statement.

"They were clearly informed that Section 163 BNSS is in force and that any gathering beyond the stipulated time would be unlawful. Despite repeated warnings, nearly 100 protestors refused to leave," said the DCP.

He said that in the process of dispersal, 40 individuals were detained, while the others left the spot. During the incident, five police personnel, including three women constables, sustained injuries due to aggressive behaviour by some protestors.

"No lathicharge was done by police," DCP Valsan said.

The officer said legal action has been taken. Further, in view of the violation of the undertaking given by the organisers, the permission granted for the protest on August 25 has been withdrawn, he said.

The protest, organised by SSC aspirants and trainers on Sunday, was against alleged mismanagement in the recruitment process, including abrupt exam cancellations, server crashes, unresponsive systems, and centres located hundreds of kilometres away from the candidates' homes.

Political parties and student outfits, including the Congress-affiliated NSUI, had accused the police of baton-charging the demonstrators, sharing videos on social media. However, the Delhi Police maintained that no such action was taken. PTI BM RT