Police deployed in Gurugram village after rape accused Jyoti Giri Maharaj announces return

Gurugram, Sep 22 (PTI) Police force was deployed in Bhora Kalan village here after the locals went up in arms at the announcement of Jyoti Giri Maharaj that he would come to the village and hold a public feast, an officer said on Monday.

Jyoti Giri Maharaj had left the village around six years ago, following accusations of sexual abuse.

In the wake of his announcement of return, a mahapanchayat was held in the village, where the participants declared they would not allow him in.

"At a Mahapanchayat held on the campus of Government Senior Secondary School, everyone unanimously decided that Jyoti Giri would not be allowed to enter the village," village sarpanch Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

Jyoti Giri Maharaj came to the village's Hanuman temple in 2000 and founded a hospital and a cowshed.

For years, hundreds of sadhus and politicians attended his feasts. But in 2019, he was forced to flee after he was allegedly caught on camera engaging in explicit acts.

An investigation into the accusations continues.

On January 21, Jyoti Giri released a video, saying he has been living incognito.

He also said he would organise a feast at his ashram on September 22, the first day of Shardiya Navratri.

Chauhan said the villagers have submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner demanding legal action against Jyoti Giri.

Pataudi Assistant Commissioner of Police Sukhbir Singh said Jyoti Giri had sought the permission of the SDM to hold a feast in the village.

"The SDM has not granted any permission to Jyoti Giri. Police are monitoring activities in the village. The situation is currently under control, and villagers are urged to maintain peace," he said. PTI COR VN VN