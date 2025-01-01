Police deport 11 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Delhi Police has identified and deported 11 Bangladeshi nationals who were found staying illegally in the capital, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

During an operation carried out at Mahipalpur in southwest Delhi, 11 Bangladeshi nationals were found staying in hotels without valid documents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), Surendra Choudhary, said.

"Police detained the illegal migrants for overstaying their tourist visas. After questioning, they were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) from where they were deported to Bangladesh," the DCP said.

The deportees aged between 21 and 48 years hailed from different districts in Bangladesh, including Cumilla, Gazipur, Dhaka, and Sunamganj.

Advertisment

They admitted to have entered India on tourist visas and staying in Delhi even after the terms expired, the officer said. PTI BM ARI