Police deport 5 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has deported five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and two children, who were found staying illegally in the capital, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

"We deported them on January 1. The operation was part of an intensified drive against unauthorised migrants under the directive of the Delhi LG and the Commissioner of Police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

He said that the team targeted unauthorised colonies, slums and labor camps in the district. During police raids, resulted in the apprehension of five individuals, identified as Mohammad Shahid (53), Nazrul Sheikh (50), his 25-year-old wife and their two children, all hailing from Bangladesh's Bagerhat district.

During interrogation, the individuals admitted to entering India illegally and were found in possession of Bangladeshi citizenship documents and mobile numbers. They were subsequently presented at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and deported to Bangladesh, said the DCP. PTI BM NB NB