Police dept vacancies filled in fair, transparent manner: CM Rangasamy

Puducherry Aug 15 (PTI) Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday said that the government has filled all vacant posts in police department in a fair and transparent manner.

Addressing the gathering here after unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day at Gandhi Thidal here, said that the filling of various posts in the police department was done to strengthen it "This measure was aimed at ensuring protection and security of the people and also for maintenance of law and order", he said.

His government had spared no efforts to fill vacant posts in all departments. So far as many as 2500 vacant posts were filled in "a fair and transparent manner".

Rangasamy also said that government staff who were waiting for promotion for nearly a decade were now getting it on fast track and the beneficiaries were all praise for the government for the measure.

Referring to the steps taken to ensure infrastructure facilities, the chief minister said that tenders were invited to sink borewells at 14 points at a cost of Rs 6.43 crore on the banks of Sankarabarani river in neighbouring Villianoor making use of the scheme of the France-based Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD), Rangasamy also said that the government was mulling raising the allocation of funds under the MLA Local Area Development from the current Rs 2crore to Rs 3 crore per annum.

Claiming that Puducherry had emerged as a model in achieving goals in socio economic development, he said that since 2020-2021, the Union Territory has been ranked second achieving the sustainable development goals.

The economic growth in Puducherry had raised from -2.21 percent in 2020-2021 to 8.81 percent now.

He also claimed that the mobilization of revenue in Puducherry had increased from Rs 8418.96 crore in 2020-2021 to Rs 12,342.51 crore now, establishing a 46.60 percent growth rate.

The rate of unemployment has also come down from 6.7 percent to 4.3 percent now. The introduction of 10 percent quota for NEET based and non-NEET based admission of students from government schools had enabled them to get into professional and other courses.

Rangasamy said that the achievements of his government were also attributable to the "blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The CM who earlier inspected guard of honour presented by the Puducherry police. Later, he gave away President's Police Medals for meritorious services to Senior Superintendent of Police Anita Roy, retired SP K L Viravallabane and Inspector of Police B Viswanathan.

He also presented Chief Minister's police medals to police officials who were adjudged best performing officials in the UT. He honoured officials of Health Department, NCC volunteers among others.

Rangasamy later hoisted the tricolour on the premises of the Legislative Assembly. Speaker R Selvam, ministers, legislators, officials and freedom fighters were among those present.

Puducherry Central University also celebrated the Independence Day with the Vice Chancellor P Prakash Babu unfurling the tricolour. PTI CORR SA