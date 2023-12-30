Police destroys drugs worth crores in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar: A huge quantity of seized drugs worth crores of rupees was destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

The district-level drug disposal committee, Baramulla, under the chairmanship of SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure destroyed the seized drugs and psychotropic substances under section 52A (disposal of seized narcotic drugs) of the NDPS Act, a police spokesman said.

The seized contraband substances from 27 cases of police stations in Uri, Boniyar, Pattan, Kreeri, Kunzer and Tangmarg of the north Kashmir district were destroyed, the spokesman said.

He said the seized substances included 6.30 kg of heroin, 63.41 kg of poppy straw, 207 gm of ganja, 652 gm of cannabis, 600 gm of cannabis powder, 3.95 kg of bang bosa, 953 gm of charas, 1.12 kg of charas powder and 127 gm of fukki worth crores of rupees.

The police had in July this year undertaken the destruction of seized drugs from 32 cases of various police stations in the district.

The destroyed contraband substances included 6.37 gm of charas, 32.90 kg of poppy straw, 14.28 kg of heroin and 18 gm of brown sugar worth crores.

The people of the area met with the officers during the exercise and thanked them for their hard work, professionalism, and commitment towards making the society drug-free, the spokesman said.