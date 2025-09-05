Police destroys narcotics worth over Rs 8 crore in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 5 (PTI) Police on Friday destroyed narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth over Rs 8 crore in Jammu on the directions of the courts.

Over 2,953 kilograms of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the form of poppy were destroyed in accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials said.

The narcotic substances seized in various cases by police were destroyed by the district-level drug destruction committee at Anmol HealthCare destruction plant in Samba district, they said.

The discarded contraband was seized in various criminal cases and included 2,954 kilograms and 671 grams of poppy, they said.

The net worth of the drugs destroyed amounts to approximately Rs 8.0271 crore, they added. PTI AB AMJ AMJ