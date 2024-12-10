Police detain 2 suspects in abduction-murder of BJP MLC's uncle

Pune, Dec 10 (PTI) The Pune police have detained two suspects in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle, officials said on Tuesday.

The victim, Satish Wagh (55) was bundled into a sports utility vehicle (SUV) near Shewalwadi Chowk in Hadapsar area of Pune city by four to five persons on Monday when he was out for a morning walk. He was found murdered near Yavat on Pune-Solapur Highway in the district, around 40 kilometres from the spot he was abducted, later that evening.

"We have detained two suspects in connection with the kidnapping and alleged murder of Wagh. Though the reason behind the abduction and kidnapping is still unclear, we are probing all angles, including that of contract killing," a senior police officer from Pune police's crime branch said.

Multiple injury marks were found on the body of the deceased. Several teams were formed and sent to nab the accused, he said.

Wagh had interests in farming and also owned a hotel near Shewalwadi, police sources have said. PTI SPK NP