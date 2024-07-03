Police detain BJP workers heading towards Pune Congress office

Pune, July 3 (PTI) Police on Wednesday prevented a clash by detaining BJP workers who were heading towards the Congress office here amid a war of words between local leaders of the two parties.

Tensions started building in the morning after BJP's Pune city president Dhiraj Ghate put up hoardings condemning Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks about Hindus in the context of the BJP.

Elsewhere, Congress workers led by city Congress president Arvind Shinde staged a protest against right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide's remarks regarding women's attire.

When reporters asked him about the posters put up by Ghate in the area where the Congress was agitating, Shinde claimed that Ghate roams around in police protection fearing for his life.

Angered by Shinde's jibe, BJP workers started marching towards Congress Bhavan in Shivaji Nagar even as activists of the opposition party assembled at the party office.

However, timely intervention by the police prevented a clash.

"We detained some BJP workers who were on their way to the Congress office to avoid any untoward incident," said Sandip Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1).

Another officer said they detained 18 workers and took them away in a police van.

Police also beefed up security in Shivaji Nagar area by deploying additional personnel outside the Congress Bhavan.

At a programme during 'wari' (annual pilgrimage procession to Pandharpur) in Pune on June 30, Bhide had commented that women wearing "dress material" -- as against the traditional sari -- should not participate in the 'Vat Savitri' puja (performed by married women). He also made some remarks allegedly demeaning India's independence. PTI SPK KRK