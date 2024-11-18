Police detain man for suspicious movement near state secretariat

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) The police on Monday detained one person for allegedly loitering suspiciously around the auditorium of the West Bengal state secretariat 'Nabanna' at a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was holding a meeting there, a senior police officer said.

The accused person, a resident of Murshidabad district, had an altercation with the security personnel present there when they stopped him to enquire about the purpose of his visit there.

"First, the man said he wanted to meet the CM. We explained to him the process of meeting the CM and asked him to send a requisition. But he continued standing there and demanded that he must be allowed inside the secretariat immediately. He seems to be having some mental issues. We are looking into the matter," the officer told PTI.

The man, he said, during questioning at the Shibpur Police Station, claimed to have some financial issues aggravated by family problems and he reached the state secretariat to meet the CM and seek a job. PTI SCH NN