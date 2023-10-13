Police detain protesters trying to stage sit-in at Jantar Mantar in support of Palestine

New Delhi: Police on Friday detained members of different organisations who were trying to demonstrate in support of Palestine at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

There was no permission for the protest, police said.

The protesters reached the Jantar Mantar carrying posters, placards and raising slogans. The policemen deployed at there detained them immediately before they could stage a sit-in.

The call for protest was given by students organisation 'Disha' in support of the Palestinians and to protest against the Israeli airstrikes.