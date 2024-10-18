Police detain two youths in road rage incident in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Oct 18 (PTI) Police on Friday detained two youths in a road rage incident involving an Indian Coast Guard officer and his wife near Kalinga Stadium here.

According to Police Commissioner S D Singh, the youths were detained based on a FIR and an investigation is ongoing.

The altercation occurred on Thursday night when Indian Coast Guard DIG Satya Ranjan Das and his wife were travelling in their car. Allegedly inebriated, the two youths blocked the officer's vehicle while waiting near a traffic post. They refused to allow the couple to make a U-turn and reportedly misbehaved when asked to clear the road, police said.

Sources claimed that the pillion rider attempted to open a door of the DIG's car. The traffic police later took the youths into custody.

The DIG subsequently filed a complaint with Nayapalli police. "I asked them to give way to my car, but they misbehaved with us. As a responsible citizen, I felt it necessary to lodge a complaint," he told reporters. He commended police for their prompt action.

The incident comes close on the heels of an army officer and his fiancé becoming victims of a road rage incident in the city on September 15 following which they visited Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint in this matter. However, the police personnel allegedly harassed and assaulted the duo. PTI AAM AAM MNB