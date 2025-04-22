Police detain Union minister Sukanta Majumdar in Kolkata, release him later

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) The police on Tuesday detained Union minister Sukanta Majumdar and several other BJP activists when they reached Kolkata's Hazra More, a stone's throw distance from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, to collect funds for victims of Murshidabad violence.

Majumdar, also the state BJP president, and other party workers were released later.

"We were here to collect funds to help those affected by the violence in the Murshidabad district. Is this a crime to ask for funds for those affected? Can we not protest? This is our fundamental right," Majumdar told reporters while being pushed by the police inside a van.

The police also detained other BJP activists from the area.

"This is a highly secured place and anyone planning to host any programme requires prior permission. They (BJP) should have taken permission from the local police station," a senior police officer told PTI on condition of anonymity.

In the evening, Majumdar and the other BJP party activists, who were earlier taken to the Central Lockup of Kolkata Police, were released.

"We tried to collect funds from people in markets and shops. But they (police) are calling it an unlawful activity. My question is, has Hazra More turned into a no-political rally zone because a family is staying close by? They dragged us here (Lalbazar). How long will this continue?" Majumdar said. PTI SCH NN