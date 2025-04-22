Police detain Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, other BJP workers in Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) The police on Tuesday detained Union minister Sukanta Majumdar and several other BJP activists when they reached Kolkata's Hazra More, a stone's throw distance from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, to collect funds for victims of Murshidabad violence.

"We were here to collect funds to help those affected by the violence in Murshidabad district. Is this a crime to ask for funds for those affected? Cannot we protest? This is our fundamental right," Majumdar, also the state BJP president, told reporters while being pushed by the police inside a van.

The police also detained other BJP activists from the area.

"This is a highly secured place and anyone planning to host any programme requires prior permission. They (BJP) should have taken permission from the local police station," a senior police officer told PTI on condition of anonymity. PTI SCH NN