Police didn't leak videos of Pune party raid, says city top cop

Pune, July 29 (PTI) Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday rejected allegations by former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse that police leaked videos of the drug party raid showing his son-in-law.

"There is no reason to express doubts over the police action. The entire action was carried out transparently and as per the law," Kumar told reporters.

Pune police's Crime Branch raided a "drug party" at a studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area at around 3:30 am on Sunday, leading to the arrest of Khadse's son-in-law, Pranjal Khewalkar, and six others. Police claimed to have seized cocaine, marijuana, hookah set-ups and bottles of liquor.

Khadse has claimed that police leaked videos of the raid and personal photos of Khewalkar.

"There is no reason to doubt the police action. No information was revealed by the police in the case. Police didn't leak videos or photos," he said.

Queried about allegations that police had kept a tab on the movements of Khewalkar, the police commissioner said the party was raided after police received specific information. PTI SPK NSK