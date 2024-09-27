Police doing good job, proud of it: Tripura DGP amid oppn protests over law and order situation

Agartala, Sep 27 (PTI) Amid protests by opposition parties over the law and order situation in Tripura, DGP Amitabh Ranjan on Friday said the state police were doing a good job.

Speaking to reporters after holding a review meeting ahead of Durga Puja in Bishalgarh police station in Sepahijala district, he said he was proud of the way the state police were working to maintain the law and order situation despite the constraints they faced.

"My police force is motivated and did a very good job during last year's Durga Puja and elections. They faced the situation boldly. They have kept the situation peaceful, and it will continue," he said.

"The good work will continue. The police have chalked out a plan to ensure peaceful celebrations of Durga Puja this year too. There will be patrolling, picketing and checking during the festival. I hope the puja will be very peaceful," he added.

The state Congress gheraoed the DGP's office on September 23, alleging that the law and order situation in the state was worsening.

The CPI(M) will also hold a rally over the issue on October 3. PTI PS SOM