Police exhume body of a youth murdered in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Dec 25 (PTI) The police on Thursday exhumed the body of a youth, who was suspected to have been murdered and buried in a forest area in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district, an officer said.

People of Shivnarayanpur in Adityapur police station area noticed that legs emerged from underground and informed the police.

A police team led by Officer-in-Charge of Adityapur police station Binod Tirkey reached the spot and exhumed the body in the presence of a magistrate and sent it for postmortem examination.

The police recovered a cap, a half-burnt Aadhaar card, and a bank passbook while detecting blood stain from the spot to a nearby pond.

Tirkey said that prima facie, it seemed to be a case of murder.

“We have identified the victim and begun an investigation. The murder was apparently committed last night,” he said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was working in a motorcycle showroom in Adityapur. PTI BS NN