Police file chargesheet in Rs 7.11 cr ATM cash robbery case

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) The Bengaluru police have filed a comprehensive charge sheet against nine accused, including a serving police constable, Annappa Naik, in connection with the Rs 7.11 crore dacoity case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh Jagalsar said on Thursday.

The case pertains to the high-profile armed robbery of Rs 7.11 crore from a cash logistics vehicle in South Bengaluru on November 19 last year.

The charge sheet has been filed before the 56th ACMM CCH Court under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including sections relating to dacoity, wrongful restraint and confinement, causing disappearance of evidence, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation and other relevant offences.

“The Investigating Officer has concluded the investigation regarding the high-profile dacoity case and has submitted the final report to the Honorable Court,” the DCP said in a press release.

Providing further details of the prosecution’s action, he said, “A comprehensive charge sheet has been filed before the 56th ACMM CCH Court against 9 accused individuals involved in the crime.” The accused include multiple suspects arrested in phases during the investigation, with Naik’s involvement drawing particular attention as a police constable attached to Govindapura Police Station who allegedly aided the execution and planning of the crime.

Jagalsar noted that the investigation team compiled a robust case file comprising 129 pieces of evidence to substantiate the charges, including statements from eyewitnesses, crucial technical evidence and forensic material such as fingerprints identifying the accused.

The DCP said, “The prompt filing of this charge sheet underscores the department's commitment to ensuring swift justice in cases of serious financial crimes.” He also lauded the Investigating Officer, ACP Jayanagar, and his team for completing the probe in a time-bound manner, adding that the trial would be monitored to ensure it reaches its logical conclusion in a court of law.

According to earlier police updates, the robbery occurred near Ashoka Pillar in Jayanagar when assailants posing as RBI officials intercepted a CMS Info Systems cash-van and fled with the currency after forcing the crew off the vehicle.

Police had earlier arrested several suspects, including Naik and former CMS employees, and recovered a substantial portion of the stolen amount during the investigation. PTI GMS ROH