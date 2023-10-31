Police files charge sheet in Jammu dentist's murder case

Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a 1,249-page charge sheet in the murder case of a woman dentist who was killed by her male friend.

Advertisment

Sumedha Sharma (27) was allegedly stabbed to death by Johar Mehmood Ganai (30) at her Janipur residence in Jammu on March 7. Ganai, who is a doctor, tried to commit suicide using the same knife.

The charge sheet was filed against the accused under section 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code in the court of law, police said in a statement here late this evening.

Following the murder, police had set up a special investigation team headed by Superintendent of Police (headquarters) Ramnish Gupta, the statement said. PTI TAS RHL