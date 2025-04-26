Police files chargesheet against 11 in killing of criminal gang leader in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 26 (PTI) Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against 11 accused, including three absconders, in connection with the murder of the Gataru gang leader here, officials said.

In addition, a separate chargesheet is being prepared to be filed next week before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Jammu against two juveniles involved in the case, a police spokesperson said.

Sumit Jandyal, Gataru gang leader, was shot dead by a rival 'Khouff' gang in broad daylight at Jewel Chowk in the heart of the city on January 21. Ten accused were arrested by police during the subsequent investigations and also recovered four pistols among other things.

Nowabad Police station filed the chargesheet in Jandyal's murder case before the sub-judge court against arrested Harsh Singh alias Banta, Abhey Partap Singh alias Mui, Mithun Kumar, Shiv Kumar alias Koda, Amit Kumar alias Chidi, Arun Kumar and Ruhan Farooq of Jammu and Yudhvir Singh of Samba district, police spokesperson said.

Additionally, he said the police have requested the Court to initiate a trial in absentia for three absconding accused -- Vikas Slathia alias "Vicky Khouff" and Bodh Raj alias Guggi of Samba and Vikramjeet Singh of Amritsar, Punjab.

Following the murder, police had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which worked tirelessly, conducting extensive raids across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi to apprehend the accused and collect crucial evidence, the spokesperson said.

He said the investigation has resulted in the seizure of four pistols along with several magazines and ammunition, three vehicles and two sharp-edged weapons from various locations associated with the accused.

In total, the role of 13 accused persons has surfaced. Police are committed to giving justice to the victim and ensuring public safety. Further investigation in the case is underway, the spokesperson added. PTI TAS TAS HIG HIG