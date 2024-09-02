Police find body of man missing for a day in Jaipur, search underway for brother

Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Police on Monday found the body of a 21-year-old man from the forests of Nahargarh hills in Rajasthan's Jaipur, a day after he and his brother went missing from the area.

Officials said a search for the other was still underway.

Rahul (21) and his younger brother Ashish (19) went to Charan Mandir on Nahargarh hills on Sunday morning, they said.

The duo called their family members and told them that they have lost track in the hilly area while returning and sought help, police said.

Police launched a search operation late Sunday and recovered Rahul's body.

Meanwhile, their family members along with locals reached Shastri Nagar police station and alleged that police delayed the search operation.

They claimed that the local police was informed in the afternoon that the brothers were lost in the forest and their phone was switched but no action was taken until a crowd was gathered outside the police station on Sunday night. PTI SDA OZ OZ