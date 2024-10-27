Police find Chinese mobile network jammer in Delhi's Palika Bazaar

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Delhi Police has seized a Chinese mobile network jammer from Palika Bazaar in the national capital during checking ahead of Diwali, officials said on Sunday.

"Our teams are checking all shops, hotels and other public places ahead of the festival season. During a special checking, a team found a suspicious object," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

The device, which is acting like a mobile network jammer, was immediately seized, he said.

"We are following all the SOPs for the verification of the device. We would also request the local public that if they come across any suspicious object, they must immediately inform the police," Mahla added.

A jammer is a device that sends out radio signals to block or interfere other devices in its range, a senior police officer said.

It disrupts communication by overpowering the receivers, commonly affecting mobile networks, GPS and wi-fi systems, the officer added.

In India, jammers can only be used after obtaining permission from the concerned government agencies.

Another senior police officer said that only specific government entities like the Central ministers, defence forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are allowed to use jammers procured only from authorised public sectors manufacturers. PTI BM ARI