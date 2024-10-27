Police find mobile network jammer in Delhi's Palika Bazaar

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Delhi Police has seized a mobile network jammer from Palika Bazaar in the national capital amid a checking ahead of Diwali, officials on Sunday said.

"Our teams are verifying all shops, hotels and other public places ahead of the festive season. During a special check, a team found a suspicious object in a market," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

The device, which is acting like a mobile network jamming device, was immediately seized, he said.

"We are following all the SOPs for the verification of the device. We would also request the local public that if they come across any suspicious article or object, they must immediately inform the police," Mahla said. PTI BM10/27/2024 1:51:30 PM SKY SKY