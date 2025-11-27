Police fire at KAAPA accused who tried to attack officers with billhook in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (PTI) Police on Thursday fired at a KAAPA case accused when he allegedly tried to attack officers with a billhook near his home at Aryancode here, officials said.

The incident occurred at 9 am when police officers went to arrest the man. The accused was exiled from the district on October 15 for eight months under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) of 2007, police added.

He recently returned to his home in Aryancode in violation of the exile order and the officers had gone to his residence to arrest him and he tried to attack them with billhook, police said.

The SHO of Aryancode police station fired at the accused, who then threw away the weapon and ran away from the place. The accused, who was not injured in the incident, is yet to be caught, they said. PTI HMP ADB