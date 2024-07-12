Police fire in self-defence at suspected thieves, one injured

Hyderabad, Jul 12 (PTI) One person suffered injuries when a policeman opened fire in self-defence as two suspected anti-social elements, who were carrying an axe, attacked the constable when he was carrying out a check on them late on Thursday night, police said.

The police constable was checking two persons at Nampally Railway station here and found an axe in their possession. The two men attacked the constable with the axe and stones, police said on Friday.

One of them suffered an injury in the leg when the constable fired a round. The injured person was being treated at a state-run hospital and his condition was stable.

The other person has been taken into custody, police said.

The two were involved in crimes like snatching phones during night time and detailed information about them was being gathered, police added. PTI SJR SJR SS