Police, fire teams rescue six from late night blaze in central Delhi's Paharganj complex

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Six persons, including a 51-year-old night guard and five workers, were rescued from a fire that broke out late in the night in a wholesale shopping complex in central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said on Saturday.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze and carry out rescue operations at E Block, Flatted Factory Complex, Jhandewalan on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said.

"The fire originated near the exit gate of the building, blocking the passage and preventing those inside from escaping. Our teams launched a rescue operation in coordination with the fire department," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

The building, a wholesale shopping complex, usually closes around 10.30 pm. "However, on the intervening night (of Friday and Saturday), five workers were still inside completing urgent work, while the night guard was on duty when the fire broke out.

"Dense smoke soon engulfed the premises, leaving all six trapped on the upper floors," he said.

During the operation, two police personnel smashed an iron grill at the rear side of the building using a heavy stone to rescue the night guard.

The other five workers were safely brought out with the help of fire officials. All six were shifted to nearby hospitals for medical examination. No major injuries were reported, police said.

According to officials, the incident took place around 2.06 am on Friday when a PCR call was received at Paharganj police station about the fire. Police and fire department officials immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire, police said.

Sagar (40), Santosh (45), Aniruddh (51), Chhotu (18), Dev (22) and Sunny, all residents of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, were rescued.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, police added.

The DCP said the timely and courageous action of the police and fire officials averted a major tragedy. PTI SSJ SKY SKY