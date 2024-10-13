Police fire tear gas shells to control mob during Durga idol immersion in Garwah

Garwah, Oct 13 (PTI) Police on Sunday resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells as villagers clashed with cops in Jharkhand's Garwah district over the route of the immersion procession of Durga idol, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Pandey said some anti-social elements tried to create disturbance over the immersion route at Madgadi village.

The villagers wanted to take a particular route for the immersion of idol and when police stopped them they hurled stones at policemen.

"We have to fire tear gas shells as some anti-social element tried to create a vicious atmosphere. Our Additional Superintendent of Police has suffered injury in the incident," SP said.

Adequate forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, the SP said, adding that some arrests have been made in this regard. PTI COR BS RG