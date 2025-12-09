Police foil escape attempt by kidnapping accused during medical exam

Gurugram, Dec 9 (PTI) Kidnapping accused who was brought for medical examination here, tried to flee by jumping over the wall of the hospital, was nabbed by police immediately on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the police, four accused were arrested on Sunday for kidnapping a 20-year-old man after befriending him through a dating app. The accused also demanded a ransom of Rs 37,000.

The accused were identified as Ajay, Deepesh, Ashish alias Golu and Anil. Police have taken them on two days of police remand after being produced in a city court, they added.

"On Tuesday, all four accused were taken to Civil Hospital Sector-10 for medical examination, during which one of the accused, Ashish, tried to escape.

The accused tried to escape by jumping over the wall of the hospital, but was caught immediately, the police said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS at Sector 10 police station for attempting to escape from police custody. We are questioning the accused", they said. PTI COR APL