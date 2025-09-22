Police foil illegal cow slaughter in Dakshina Kannada, 9 cattle rescued

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 22 (PTI) The police on Monday foiled an alleged illegal cow slaughter in Sangabettu village of Dakshina Kannada district, rescuing nine cattle and arresting one person, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a shed behind a house in Sangabettu of Bantwal taluk, where they found a group allegedly engaged in slaughtering a cow with knives and machetes.

On spotting the police team, most suspects fled the scene. One accused, identified as Tausif of Krishnapura in Surathkal, was apprehended, a senior police officer said.

Investigations revealed that the group had already allegedly slaughtered a six-year-old cow without a valid permit and had tied nine more cattle for slaughter. The rescued animals were shifted to a goshala.

Police also seized an autorickshaw allegedly used in the operation.

A case has been registered at Bantwal Rural Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Tausif was produced before the Bantwal ACJM and JMFC Court and remanded to judicial custody.

Efforts are underway to trace the other accused, they added. PTI COR AMP ROH