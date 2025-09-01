Police foil immolation bid by couple near UP CM's residence

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) Police on Monday foiled an immolation bid by a couple near Lucknow Golf Club crossing, which is barely a few hundred metres from the official residence of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

In a statement issued here, the Lucknow Police said the couple from Hardoi was upset over a monetary dispute.

"Today at around 12.00 noon, Sandeep Kashyap (age about 35 years), a resident of Hardoi district and his wife Roli Kashyap (age about 27 years), were going to pour inflammable liquid on themselves near (Lucknow) Golf Club crossing, when the couple was immediately stopped by the officers and employees engaged in the security system and brought to the local police station (Gautampalli)." At the police station, the couple said that Vivek Mishra alias Vicky had taken money from them in the name of giving a house, but neither did he give them the house nor did he return their full amount.

"In the above matter, a case has been registered at Pihani police station in Hardoi district," the statement said, and added that information in this regard has been given to the Hardoi Police.

Other necessary action is being taken, the statement said. PTI NAV RT RT