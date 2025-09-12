Police foil robbery bid in Palghar district; 11 held with weapons

Palghar, Sep 12 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have foiled a robbery attempt with the arrest of 11 persons, many of them with serious criminal backgrounds, an official said on Friday.

Police took the action after receiving information on Tuesday that about 10 men were to gather near a fabrication shop to rob a bungalow in Ram Rahim Nagar of Evershine City in Vasai.

A team comprising personnel from the Crime Branch Cell-2 Vasai and police stations in Waliv, Manikpur and Achole laid a trap and apprehended 11 suspects, an official release said on Friday.

Many of the arrested persons are repeat offenders. Cases of attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, anti-drug law violations, and even murder have been registered against them in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts, it said.

Police have seized a country-made revolver, four live cartridges, a chopper, a knife, scissors, a hammer and chilli powder from the group, the release said. PTI COR NR