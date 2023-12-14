Police foil robbery in Maharashtra’s Raigad district; six held

Alibag, Dec 14 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday claimed to have prevented a robbery at a godown of a company with the arrest of six persons, an official said.

The Khopoli police in the district were alerted around 12.50 am on Wednesday that a group of men were planning to commit robbery at a godown stocked with iron products, the official said.

A team led by inspector Balasaheb Khade of the local crime branch laid a trap and arrested six men when they arrived at the godown.

The police recovered a country-made pistol, worth about Rs 45,000, with a live cartridge, knives, iron rods and chilli powder from the suspects, he said.

A case has been registered against the six under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, the official said, adding that a local court has remanded them in police custody till December 16. PTI COR NR