Police foil robbery in Maharashtra’s Raigad district; six held

Alibag, Dec 14 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday claimed to have prevented a robbery at a godown of a company with the arrest of six persons, an official said.
The Khopoli police in the district were alerted around 12.50 am on Wednesday that a group of men were planning to commit robbery at a godown stocked with iron products, the official said.
A team led by inspector Balasaheb Khade of the local crime branch laid a trap and arrested six men when they arrived at the godown.
The police recovered a country-made pistol, worth about Rs 45,000, with a live cartridge, knives, iron rods and chilli powder from the suspects, he said.
A case has been registered against the six under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, the official said, adding that a local court has remanded them in police custody till December 16. PTI COR NR