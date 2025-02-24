Police foil self-immolation bid by couple outside UP Assembly over missing daughter

Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) A middle-aged couple from Kanpur attempted self-immolation in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building here on Monday but it was foiled by the police personnel present there, officials said.

Rakesh Dubey (56), a resident of Maan Nivada in the Kanpur Commissionerate area, arrived near Gate No. 5 of the assembly complex with his wife Nirmala (54), carrying an inflammable substance, police said.

However, security personnel deployed at the gate intervened in time and prevented the couple from setting themselves ablaze.

According to preliminary investigation, the incident was linked to Dubey's daughter's missing case, which was previously registered and later modified under Section 140(1) (kidnapping or abducting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Kanpur police is currently investigating the matter.

Following the incident, the couple was taken to the Hazratganj police station, where further legal proceedings are underway, police said.