Police foil self-immolation bid by two during protest in Noida

Noida, Aug 28 (PTI) A self-immolation bid by two persons during a protest against the construction of a waste management centre here was foiled by police, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening near the Kasna culvert, where the waste management centre is being constructed by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Ashok Kumar Singh said Akshit Sharma, a resident of Milak Lachchhi village here, and Himanshu Vashisht, a resident of Kakod in Bulandshahr district, reached the construction site with other protesters and tried to stop the work.

The authority officials tried to reason with the protesters but they did not relent. Then in a self-immolation bid, Sharma and Vashisht poured kerosene on themselves. However, a team from Beta-II police station reached the spot in time and removed them from there, Singh said.

"Both of them neither own any land at the said place nor do they live in any nearby society," he said.

An FIR has been registered against the protesters for obstructing government work, among other charges, the officer said.