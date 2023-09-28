Police foil suicide attempt by woman in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Sept 28 (PTI) Police on Thursday stopped a woman from jumping into Chenab river from a bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

As the woman was about to jump into the river from the Bhandarkoot bridge, a police team which was on duty in the nearby area rushed to the spot and foiled her suicide attempt, the police said.

An inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this suicide attempt, they said.

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal commended the vigilance of the police personnel on duty for saving the woman's life.

He also expressed concern over the rising number of suicide attempts in Kishtwar, particularly among women.

Poswal also urged the public to come forward and report grievances related to domestic violence. PTI AB RPA