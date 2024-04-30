Police foils self-immolation bid in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) A 50-year-old man on Tuesday attempted to self-immolate during a ‘jansunvaai’ (public hearing) here, allegedly over the non-arrest of the accused in his wife’s murder, police said.

According to police, Farmood's wife was allegedly murdered in March and a case was registered against six people. One of the accused was arrested in the case.

Circle Officer Gajenderpal Singh told reporters that the incident took place when he was listening to people's grievances at the 'jansunvaai' programme, in the Budhana area.

Farmood filed a complaint against the non-arrest of the remaining people accused of his wife's murder. He then attempted to self-immolate by pouring kerosene on himself as a sign of protest. But his attempt was foiled and he left unhurt, police said. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG