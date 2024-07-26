Police, forest department rescue 1,000 birds from Delhi's Kabutar Market

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Delhi government's forest department and the police rescued 1,000 birds, including exotic species, from the national capital's Kabutar Market, PETA India said on Friday.

In a statement, the Indian branch of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said thousands of birds, including Alexandrine parakeets, finches, and other species, were rescued after it complained to the forest department about two locked shops in the market that had numerous birds hidden inside.

It also sought the intervention of former MP Maneka Gandhi, an animal rights activist.

Acting on the complaint, a joint team from Jama Masjid police station and the forest department raided the shops and recovered the birds.

The Delhi Police confirmed the raid and said an FIR was registered against the alleged perpetrators under provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

"We have registered an FIR and started an investigation," a senior officer said.

The birds rescued were sent for health checks, treatment and temporary rehabilitation, PETA India said.

They will be released into the wild once they have fully recovered, it added.

Alexandrine parakeets are protected under Schedule II of the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Buying, selling or possession of these species is an offence punishable by a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Additionally, non-native endangered wildlife is protected internationally under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). PTI MHS BM NSM SZM