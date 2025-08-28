Police form SIT to probe 'kidnapping' of minor in Bengal's Kalimpong

Kolkata, Aug 28 (PTI) The West Bengal Police has formed an 11-member special investigating team (SIT) to probe into the "kidnapping" of a 14-year-old boy in Kalimpong, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The minor, Ishan Gurung, has been missing since August 23 from the 10th Mile area of Sevoke under Kalimpong district. He was reportedly kidnapped by unidentified people, police said.

The officer said “some significant findings” have come to the fore in connection with the case.

"An SIT has been formed to investigate the matter... We have come across some significant findings, which will definitely help us in bringing back Ishan," he told PTI.

The Darjeeling Police has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for any credible information leading to the rescue of the boy.

Police in the neighbouring states have also been informed, he said.

"Vigil has been tightened along the border areas, too. We are trying to locate a van used in the kidnapping," the officer said.

Extensive search operations were underway in and around Siliguri and the adjacent areas of Rangpo, Kalimpong, Damdim and Malbazar, he said. PTI SCH RBT