Police form team to probe into murder of three Bihari hawkers in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 9 (PTI) The police have formed a special team to investigate the brutal killing of three Bihari hawkers whose bodies were found in a forest in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district three days ago.

The three, who had gone to Jatarma village under Gudri police station to sell their wares, were found dead with their heads crushed with stones and their private parts severed.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar on Wednesday said a thorough investigation is on into the case.

It is suspected that some dispute with the villagers could be the reason for the killing as the victims had visited the village in the past too, Shekhar said.

A special police team, headed by Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Paras Rana, was constituted to probe into the killing of the three men who were in their 20s.

The victims, who were living in Bandgaon police station limit, used to travel from village to village to sell their wares.

When they did not return to their dwelling place till late on Sunday night, their friends went to the village under Maoist-affected Gudri area in search of them and came to know about the incident. They informed the police on late Monday evening.

The police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination on Tuesday, an officer said.

The three were identified as Tulsi Kumar alias Tulsi Sah (24), a resident of Pitahi police station of Motihari district of Bihar, Rakesh Kumar (26) and Ramesh Kumar (22), both hailing from Puranlia police station under Shivhar district of Bihar. PTI BS NN