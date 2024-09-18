Police fully prepared to ensure fair, peaceful conduct of polls: Haryana DGP

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Haryana Police is fully prepared to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of assembly elections next month, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said Wednesday.

"More than 29,000 police personnel, along with 225 paramilitary companies, will be deployed across the state, with 70 paramilitary companies already stationed in various regions in the state," he said.

"The police are maintaining a strict vigil to ensure adherence to the Model Code of Conduct," Kapur said.

"Haryana Police is fully prepared and committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections. Nearly all preparations to maintain law and order in the state have been completed.

"Voting plays a crucial role in a democratic system, and it is everyone's responsibility to contribute to conducting it peacefully," Kapur said, urging the public to participate in the democratic process fearlessly and cast their votes on October 5.

Kapur said that each aspect of maintaining law and order during the election process has been meticulously examined.

He said a total of 20,629 polling booths will be set up at 10,495 polling locations across the state, where an adequate police presence will be maintained.

Among these, 3,460 polling booths have been classified as critical, and 138 have been deemed vulnerable, necessitating additional security measures, an official statement quoted him as saying.

Kapur further said that 155 interstate and 143 intra-state checkpoints have been established, where police teams will monitor movements closely.

To maintain law and order and ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct, the state has also formed 480 flying squads, 419 static surveillance teams, and 32 quick response teams. Additionally, 1,128 patrolling parties are actively monitoring the situation round-the-clock, he said.

Regarding licensed arms, Kapur said 1,32,225 arms licences have been issued in the state, of which 1,05,014 licensed weapons have been deposited at police stations by the holders in view of the elections guidelines.

He also said 52 licensed arms have been confiscated for violations of the Model Code of Conduct, and 1,080 arms licences have been revoked. PTI SUN ZMN