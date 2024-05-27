Police-gangster nexus exposed in Kerala; Errant officers suspended

Alappuzha/Kochi, May 27 (PTI) An alleged nexus between police officials and gangsters came to light on Monday following departmental action against a few policemen, including a senior official, for allegedly attending a party organised by a gangster in Angamaly in the Ernakulam district.

Taking a serious note of the development, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio, ordered the suspension of state crime branch DySP in Alappuzha district, M G Sabu, who allegedly attended the party at the residence of the notorious gangster Thammanam Faisal, along with a few policemen.

Earlier, a police source revealed that two policemen from Alappuzha have been placed under suspension, while a department-level inquiry is underway against Sabu for allegedly being present at the gangster's residence when local police officials conducted surveillance on anti-social elements the previous day.

Sensing the surveillance of the local policemen at the gangster's residence, DySP Sabu had allegedly rushed into a toilet and closed the door to avoid being identified by them.

A senior official from the Ernakulam rural police stated that officers from the Angamaly station identified the police personnel present at the residence of the gangster, a notorious criminal accused of numerous cases, during their visit.

The Ernakulam rural SP conducted an inquiry into the incident and submitted a report to police headquarters.

The officer emphasised that action will be initiated against officials found to have links with notorious elements.

The local police reached the residence of the gangster as his activities had been under their radar for quite some time, said a source. PTI TGB TGB ROH