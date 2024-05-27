Police-gangster nexus exposed in Kerala; Errant officers under investigation

Alappuzha/Kochi, May 27 (PTI) An alleged nexus between police officials and gangsters came to the fore on Monday following department-level action against two policemen for allegedly attending a party organised by a gangster in Angamaly in Ernakulam district.

A police source revealed that two policemen from Alappuzha have been placed under suspension, while a department-level inquiry is underway against a senior official for allegedly being present at the gangster's residence when local police officials conducted surveillance on anti-social elements the previous day.

A senior official from the Ernakulam rural police stated that officers from the Angamaly station identified the police personnel present at the residence of the gangster, a notorious criminal accused of numerous cases, during their visit.

The Ernakulam rural SP conducted an inquiry into the incident and submitted a report to police headquarters.

The officer emphasised that action will be taken against officials found to have a nexus with notorious elements.

The local police reached the residence of the gangster as his activities had been under their radar for quite some time, said a source. PTI TGB TGB ROH