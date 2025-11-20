Police gathered all information on Bengaluru ATM cash van heist, culprits will be nabbed: Minister

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said, police have gathered all the information regarding a gang allegedly posing as RBI officials and pulling off Rs 7.11 crore heist in Bengaluru.

He expressed confidence that the culprits will be nabbed soon.

He said the footage from CCTV cameras from across the city are being verified and technology is being used to ascertain whether the culprits have left Karnataka and have crossed into another state.

The robbery that was carried out by a gang of six, by intercepting an ATM cash van in southern Bengaluru on a busy Wednesday afternoon is said to be one of the biggest robberies the city has seen, in recent times.

"Police have gathered all information regarding the robbery, whether they are from Karnataka or from outside and the vehicles used. One vehicle's photo was taken, and when verified, it came across that number of some other vehicle that was parked at a house, was used as a number plate," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "In which vehicle they have taken money is not clear, because they have changed the vehicle and have also transferred the money (into that vehicle). We have some information regarding that vehicle, but it is not absolutely clear. We are verifying whether that vehicle has gone outside the state." "In Vijayapura, two such incidents had taken place and about Rs 58 crore worth money and jewellery were involved there and the culprits were caught. Similarly all efforts are being made to nab the culprits here too and we will certainly nab them," he said.

To a question on the possibility of the culprits having left the city, Parameshwara said, there is some information in this regard, it is being verified.

"Information on the vehicles that have left the state are being compared with the information we have on the vehicles that were used by the culprits. Technology is being used, CCTV visuals are being verified to find about the vehicles movement during the specific time in that area. Everything is being verified," he added.